BigHit asks fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS member J-Hope as he performs military duties

BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean music group BTS, on Tuesday appealed to fans not to send member J-Hope gifts and letters as he fulfils his mandatory military service at the training camp.

After Jin, J-Hope became the second member of the septet to enlist for his mandatory military duty on April 17.

In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards ARMY, the fan group of the band, for supporting BTS over the years.

''Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member j-hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp,'' the agency said in the statement.

BigHit Music said the influx of gifts at the training centre could lead to problems with storage and even misplacement.

''Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost,'' they said.

ARMY can instead send messages for J-Hope, one of the three rappers in BTS, on Weverse.

''We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure j-hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_j- hope_from_ARMY,'' BigHit Music said.

The agency also asked for fans' cooperation during the member, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, recruit training graduation ceremony.

''In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

''We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time,'' they added.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Other members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. BTS members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)