Copenhagen mall shooter should be held in psychiatric detention, prosecution says

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The man charged with shooting and killing three people in a Copenhagen shopping mall last year should be placed in a psychiatric detention unit for an indefinite period of time, the Danish prosecution service said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Danish man was charged with homicide and intent to kill in March, and will stand trial in June.

The shooter killed two 17-year-olds and a 46-year-old man on July 3 last year when he opened fire at the Field's mall on the capital's southern outskirts. Seven other people were wounded, four of them seriously, and 20 people were lightly injured while fleeing the scene.

