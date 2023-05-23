Left Menu

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death: Police await postmortem report; yet to confirm cause of death

The Mumbai police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause for the death of actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:50 IST
Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death: Police await postmortem report; yet to confirm cause of death
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause for the death of actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, Rajput (33) collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. ''The actor's viscera sample was sent for examination and we are awaiting the report. If anything is found in the report, the investigation will move ahead in that direction, but till now nothing suspicious has been found,'' the official from Oshiwara police station said. The medical report will make it clear if Rajput had consumed alcohol or any other substance, he said.

The postmortem was performed at a hospital in Goregaon and the body will be handed over to the actor's family for last rites, the official added. Rajput has participated in reality shows such as ''Splitsvilla'' and also acted in films such as ''Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023