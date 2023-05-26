Left Menu

IIFA Rocks 2023: Rakul Preet Singh has some great fashion advice for all, check it out

Actor Rakul Preet Singh remains in the headlines for her acting as well as her style.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:16 IST
IIFA Rocks 2023: Rakul Preet Singh has some great fashion advice for all, check it out
Actor Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram IIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Actor Rakul Preet Singh remains in the headlines for her acting as well as her style. On Friday, she made a stunning entry on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet in a one-shoulder white gown in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to the media before making her way to the gala, Rakul shared some great fashion advice for all. "Just be yourself...Don't try to follow a trend. Create yours," she said.

Rakul is one of the performers at IIFA this year. Meanwhile, on the film front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and also has a project with Pavail Gulati.

Rakul is also all set to scare the audience with the horror drama 'Boo'. Monica, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Vidyu Raman play key roles in this film directed by Vijay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023