IIFA Rocks 2023: Rakul Preet Singh has some great fashion advice for all, check it out

Actor Rakul Preet Singh remains in the headlines for her acting as well as her style. On Friday, she made a stunning entry on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet in a one-shoulder white gown in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to the media before making her way to the gala, Rakul shared some great fashion advice for all. "Just be yourself...Don't try to follow a trend. Create yours," she said.

Rakul is one of the performers at IIFA this year. Meanwhile, on the film front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and also has a project with Pavail Gulati.

Rakul is also all set to scare the audience with the horror drama 'Boo'. Monica, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Vidyu Raman play key roles in this film directed by Vijay. (ANI)

