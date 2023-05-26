"Will start making whenever Salman says": Director Anees Bazmee on 'No Entry' sequel

Left Menu

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, on Friday night, spilled the beans on the sequel of Salman Khan's comedy film 'No Entry' and Kartik Aaryan's next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on the IIFA 2023 green carpet.

26-05-2023
Anees Bazmee (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, on Friday night, spilled the beans on the sequel of Salman Khan's comedy film 'No Entry' and Kartik Aaryan's next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on the IIFA 2023 green carpet. On being asked when is he going to make the sequel, the director told ANI, "Very soon. Whenever Salman says, we will start making."

He arrived at the grand award night in a purple velvet blazer. Released in the year 2005 'No Entry' starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

The multi-star cast film followed the story of three married men who hide their illicit relationship from their wives and get into big trouble. In 2021, on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to the film which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Previously Salman and Anees worked together in films like 'No Entry' and 'Ready'. The director also talked about his next film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the award night and told ANI, "We are currently working on the script of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' we all are very excited. The way people liked Part 2 we hope and pray that they will like the new part as well. We will definitely do the hard work that we have to do for it. Rest is upto the audience."

Starring Kartik Aaryan 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. The filmmaker last directed the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was one of the blockbuster hits of 2022 and collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office. (ANI)

