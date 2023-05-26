Left Menu

IIFA Rocks 2023: Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in red hot dress

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi made heads turn with her stunning appearance at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:57 IST
Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi made heads turn with her stunning appearance at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The diva brought her fashion A-game to the green carpet. She opted for a red spandex dress and she undoubtedly looked smoking hot.

She finished her look with glowy makeup and kept her hair open. Fans loved Nora's look for IIFA Rocks.

"Wow," a social media user commented. "Too hot," another one wrote.

Nora will perform at IIFA awards night on Saturday. Meanwhile, talking about the film front, Nora will be next seen in director Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express' in her kitty in which she will be seen opposite actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

