"It feels like family here": Madhur Bhandarkar shares excitement ahead IIFA 2023 red carpet

After attending the Cannes film festival, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar can't wait to attend IIFA 2023 gala night in Abu Dhabi. Talking to ANI, Madhur shared his excitement ahead of the award show. He said," I am very excited. There are so many people from the industry. And it feels like a family here. The red carpet of the IIFA in the evening is going to be very interesting. Looking for the gala night."

Recently the filmmaker made an Madhur Bhandarkar shares excitement ahead of IIFA 2023 red carpetappearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Madhur Bhandarkar was part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L.Murugan, Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, and Vijay Varma.

He also met Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas during the event. Coming back to IIFA,the mega celebrations started on Friday, with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao.

Last night, Singers like Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh rocked the IIFA stage with their performances. The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place today and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'. And be ready for the electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

