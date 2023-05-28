Left Menu

IIFA 2023: Anil Kapoor bags golden trophy for his role in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Anil was conferred with award for "Performance In A Supporting Role - Male" following his performance in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:30 IST
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor (Image source: IIFA 2023). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor received a prestigious golden trophy at IIFA 2023. Anil was conferred with award for "Performance In A Supporting Role - Male" following his performance in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

The win has made Anil's fans extremely happy. Reacting to the update, a social media user wrote, "He is the legend."

"Sir evergreen....love you sir...get lots to learn from you," another one wrote. Before attending the show, Anil had a brief conversation with media on green carpet.

"IIFA is a festival of cinema, and Abu Dhabi is a great place. We are very happy to be here for the second time, and we are thrilled that IIFA has been happening for 22 years," he said. In the coming months, fans can see Anil sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

