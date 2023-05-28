Left Menu

IIFA Awards 2023: Here's the full list of winners

The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 09:51 IST
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Ajay Devgn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor- Male, Female trophies for their performances in the films 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay Devgn's thriller film 'Drishyam 2' was awarded Best Picture and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. There were many big wins at the ceremony. Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Best Picture - Drishyam 2 2. Best Director - R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

3. Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha 4. Best Performance in a Leading (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jiyo 6. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

7. Best Debut (Male) - Babil Khan, Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi 8. Best Debut (Female) - Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

9. Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 10. Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal, Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

11. Best Music - Pritam Chakraborty, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 12. Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

13. Best Story Original - Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh, Darlings 14. Best Story Adapted - Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

15. Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema - Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ved 16. Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Kamal Haasan

17. Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema - Manish Malhotra (ANI)

