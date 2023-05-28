Left Menu

Upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink to be named after Savarkar, says Maha CM

It angers me to see some people deliberately try to malign his image, Shinde said.Savarkar, who was born in Nashik district on May 28, 1883, died on February 26, 1966.The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:36 IST
Upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink to be named after Savarkar, says Maha CM
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link in the western part of Mumbai will be named after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar, while a state-level gallantry award on the lines of the one given by the Centre will also be named after him.

Speaking in New Delhi on the birth anniversary of Savarkar, the CM said some people were deliberately maligning the former for their selfish gains and out of fright that they will have to shut shop if his thoughts become popular in society.

It was the first time Savarkar's birth anniversary was being celebrated in the state government-constructed Maharashtra Sadan there, he added.

''The critics of Savarkar know if his thoughts become popular in society, they will have to shut shop. Imagine how terrified they are that they oppose Savarkar even after 57 years of his death,'' he said.

''There have been deliberate and consistent attempts to malign the image of Savarkar by some for their selfish gains. It is unfortunate even after 57 years of his death, some people fail to understand him. It angers me to see some people deliberately try to malign his image,'' Shinde said.

Savarkar, who was born in Nashik district on May 28, 1883, died on February 26, 1966.

''The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government's gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards,'' Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023