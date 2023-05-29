Left Menu

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur honoured by Himachal Guv

According to the statement, Shukla said it was a matter of pride for the state that Kaur hoisted the Indian tricolour on the worlds highest peak Mt Everest.

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, who had gone missing while descending from Mt Annapurna in Nepal last month, was honoured by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The 27-year-old, who had gone missing on April 17, was found alive during the aerial search near Camp IV the next day and was rescued. She suffered from frostbite and was admitted to CIWEC Hospital in Kathmandu. A resident of Solan in Himachal, Kaur had scaled the world's 10th highest peak at 8,091 metres above sea level without supplement oxygen. The climb is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent. Sharing her experience, she expressed gratitude to the Governor for inquiring about her well-being over the phone in the hospital.

According to the statement, Shukla said it was a matter of pride for the state that Kaur hoisted the Indian tricolour on the world's highest peak – Mt Everest. She has climbed five mountain peaks above 8,000 meters, including Everest, in less than a month, which has inspired other adventure enthusiasts, he added.

