Kim Tae Ri stars in a new series 'Revenant' with 'Kingdom' writer for Disney Plus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:31 IST
Image Credit: Kim Tae Ri / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

In a thrilling collaboration, Disney Plus is set to release the highly anticipated series Revenant, written by renowned Korean screenwriter Kim Eun Hee and featuring the talented Kim Tae Ri in the lead role. The occult mystery series revolves around a woman plagued by demonic possession and a man with psychic abilities, as they embark on an investigation into a string of perplexing deaths. With an all-star creative team and an intriguing premise, Revenant is expected to captivate audiences around the world.

Kim Eun Hee, celebrated for her exceptional work on shows like Signal and Kingdom, has penned the script for "Revenant," further elevating the anticipation for the series. The directorial reins have been entrusted to Lee Jung Lim, known for his previous directorial ventures such as "V.I.P." The collaboration between these talented individuals promises a compelling narrative filled with suspense and supernatural elements.

Revenant introduces Kim Tae Ri as Goo San Young, a complex character tormented by possession. San Young's journey takes an intriguing turn after receiving a memento from her father, leading her to be entangled in a web of enigmatic deaths. Throughout the series, viewers will witness her gradual transformation into a completely different person, showcasing Kim Tae Ri's exceptional acting skills.

Joining the cast is Oh Jung Se, who takes on the role of Yeom Hae Sang, a folklore professor gifted with the unique ability to perceive supernatural beings. His presence adds an extra layer of intrigue and depth to the series as he assists San Young in unraveling the mysteries surrounding her possession.

Hong Kyung portrays the character of Lee Hong Sae, a former detective assigned to investigate the puzzling deaths connected to San Young. As the plot unfolds, Hong Sae finds himself confronting unimaginable events, pulling him further into the captivating world of Revenant.

Fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of Revenant will not have to wait much longer. The series is set to debut on the Korean television network SBS and will be released as a Star Original on Disney+ worldwide on June 23rd, 2023. Additionally, viewers in the United States can anticipate the series' arrival on Hulu. With its compelling storyline and an exceptional cast, Revenant is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences, combining supernatural elements with a gripping narrative to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience.

