Vicky Kaushal wishes 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' director Laxman Utekar on his birthday

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday early morning extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:07 IST
Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday early morning extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video on his stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday my dearest @laxman.utekar Sir. ZHZB is a film straight from your heart. Thank you for making me your Kappu!"

In the video, Laxman could be seen clicking pictures with his fans inside a cinema hall. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Excited about the film, Vicky earlier said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it." The film marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration.

Laxman is known for his films like 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi'. Meanwhile, the 'Sanju' actor will also be seen in the upcoming biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Sam Bahadur', is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Tripti Dimri. Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's next production 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

