It's a working birthday for R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan turned a year older on Thursday, and he will celebrate his special day engrossed in work.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:34 IST
R Madhavan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor R Madhavan turned a year older on Thursday, and he will celebrate his special day engrossed in work. The '3 Idiots' actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project 'Test' in Chennai in which he will be seen opposite actors Nayanthara and Siddharth.

Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan said, "Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift." The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor recently received the best director award at the IIFA 2023 for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

The film is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut and is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. 'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film. He will also be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller film alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. (ANI)

