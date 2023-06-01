Left Menu

See how Sonakshi Sinha is bringing her A-game to nail art

With her love for stylish outfits and make-up, actor Sonakshi Sinha has made waves in the fashion industry time and again. She is currently stealing attention with her "nails."

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:56 IST
See how Sonakshi Sinha is bringing her A-game to nail art
Actor Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With her love for stylish outfits and make-up, actor Sonakshi Sinha has made waves in the fashion industry time and again. She is currently stealing attention with her "nails." Yes, you can say that she is "nailing it." (pun intended!) In 2022, the 'Dahaad' star launched a nail brand named 'Soezi' which features a wide array of press-on nails, and since then she has been actively sharing the most unique and interesting nail art ideas with all.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her Instagram which is a treasure trove of trendy nail art inspiration. Love white nail paint? If yes, then this design is definitely for you. For this look, actor Sonakshi put embellishments on her nails to further enhance the white colour.

Sonakshi sported this look during 'Dahaad' promotions. To achieve this nail art, you paint your nails white and then add chic golden lines and quirky golden rings. Seems like embellishments are Sonakshi's favourite. This nail art is perfect for night parties. In this, you can see Sonakshi amping up her glam quotient with smokey eyes.

If you are bored with one colour, then this picture of Sonakshi will definitely help you in achieving a unique nail look. Isn't this look simple yet different?

During the launch of 'Soezi', Sonakshi said, "Soezi was born out of a desire to make sure that glamour is accessible to every person in the country. A brand created by Indian women, we realised that the press-ons would be but one part of a complete experience... Our aim with every product we release is to make your life ezi! That's what our brand is all about!" Interestingly, in 2016, Sonakshi became a Guinness World Records title-holder as she participated, along with several other women participants, in an initiative to set a record for 'most people painting their fingernails simultaneously'. The competition took place on the occasion of the International Women's Day celebration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023