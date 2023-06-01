Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap filming of 'Jailer'

The shooting of ''Jailer'', starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, is complete, announced the makers on Thursday.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming Tamil film will hit the screens across the country on August 10.

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind ''Jailer'', shared the update on its official Twitter page.

''It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10,'' read the post.

''Jailer'' also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

The project marks Nelson's second collaboration with Sun Pictures post ''Beast'', headlined by Vijay.

