'The Yellow Tie': Ben Schnetzer to star opposite John Malkovich

Hollywood actor Ben Schnetzer is all set to star as famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in the upcoming film 'The Yellow Tie' replacing Rupert Friend.

Ben Schnetzer, John Malkovich
Hollywood actor Ben Schnetzer is all set to star as famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in the upcoming film 'The Yellow Tie' replacing Rupert Friend. Schnetzer will have a central role in the feature, playing the young Celibidache with John Malkovich set to play an older version of the conductor.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film maps the extraordinary life of legendary classical music conductor Sergiu Celibidache, one of the most celebrated but also one of the most controversial artists of the twentieth century. From his childhood in Romania under the draconian authority of a disciplinarian father, to his painful flight from home to pursue his dream of a career in music, his struggle for survival in wartime Germany and his rise, fall and rise again, in a truly unimaginable career and life path, spanning seven decades and all four corners of the globe. This is the true story of a singular individual with a remarkable but tortuous destiny. An artist's battle against prejudice, compromise, convention and commercialism. A man's inspirational, lifelong quest to follow his dream and win the elusive acceptance of those dearest to his heart.

The film will be directed by the conductor's son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi from a script co-written with James Olivier. Principal photography on 'The Yellow Tie' begins next month in Bucharest, Romania, as per Deadline. Schnetzer is known for his movies like 'Goat', 'The Grizzlies', 'The Giant' and many more.

He will be next seen in Netflix's 'Three Body Problem'. (ANI)

