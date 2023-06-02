Survey with Househelps Show that Couples are Happier When they Share the Load

• For the first time, 100 house helps gathered with actor NehaDhupia to share insights on household inequality and its impact on relationships • 95% of house helps say that couples are happier when they share the load • More than 85% of house helps agreed that communication between couples reduces when husbands do not help with household chores • Domestic helps are an extended part of many families and are witness to how relationship between couples evolve over the years In a first-of-its-kind event, 100 house staff, along with actor NehaDhupia, uncover signs of equality and inequality in the household and its impact on the relationship. House helps are an extended part of many families. They witness the interaction between many couples and offer an outside perspective on how the relationship changes over time. Research shows that equality in the distribution of chores can bring couples closer whereas inequality can create an emotional distance. The event was facilitated by Indian actress and model NehaDhupia who delved deeper, with the 100 house helps, into the signs of equality and inequality within the household. This event is a part of Ariel's 'See the Signs #ShareTheLoad' movement which was recently launched to spotlight the long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships and urge more men to #ShareTheLoad. A live survey was conducted with the house staff in attendance to gather their observations and insights. 95% of house helps observed that couples are happier when the husband takes interest and helps with household chores. Above 80% of house helps said that when husband and wife do not equally divide household chores, distance sets in a marriage. They further shared that equal distribution of chores between a couple removes stress and burden from one of the partners and can boost companionship and happiness. More than 85% of house helps agreed that communication between couples reduces when husbands do not help with household chores. Over time the unequal distribution of household chores can lead to one partner giving up and create a distance in the relationship. Actress Neha Dhupia said, "It was an insightful experience to facilitate this session with 100 domestic helps, in which they shared their observations and experience. House helps offer an outside perspective on relationships and how they change over time. The results we obtained were quiet staggering but, at the same time, they also highlighted the importance of sharing the load. Household duties are not dependent on gender. It is not 'his' or 'her' job, it's our life and our shared responsibility. By sharing the load, husbands can ease the burden on their wives and strengthen their bond to create a more harmonious household. It's time we break free from the traditional gender roles and create a culture of equal partnerships in our homes. If there is continued inequality; it may create an emotional distance in the relationship. I urge everyone to see the signs and #ShareTheLoad." Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President - Fabric Care, P&G Indian subcontinent said, "At Ariel, we want to trigger meaningful conversations that will help drive positive change. This year, with our #ShareTheLoad movement, we want to urge everyone to see the signs of the equality and how it affects the relationship. To delve deeper into this, we invited house helps who observe relationships as an outsider to share signs of equality and inequality they see between a couple. 95% of house helps observed that couples are happier when the husband takes interest and helps with household chores. Above 80% of house helps said that when husband and wife do not equally divide household chores, distance sets in a marriage. These insights urge everyone to pause, introspect, see the signs and #ShareTheLoad for an equitable and happy marriage." An independent 3rd party and our insights partner, NEPA, validated the findings of the survey. Link to the latest film: Season 6: youtu.be/youeaZyavg0.

