Left Menu

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to hit Indian screens on June 29

Hollywood star Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release across Indian cinemas on June 29, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical premiere.The film, directed by James Mangold, marks Fords final appearance as the legendary hero archaeologist.IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:08 IST
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to hit Indian screens on June 29

Hollywood star Harrison Ford-led ''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'' will release across Indian cinemas on June 29, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical premiere.

The film, directed by James Mangold, marks Ford's final appearance as the legendary hero archaeologist.

''#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,'' Walt Disney Studios India posted on Instagram on Friday.

The action-adventure franchise was launched in 1981 with the release of ''Raiders of the Lost Ark'', which was followed by ''Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'' (1984) and ''Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'' (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008's ''Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull''.

Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold, ''Indiana Jones 5'' also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four movies, is producing the upcoming fifth installment along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023