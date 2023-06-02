Left Menu

Savarkar biopic attempt to distort history: Forward Bloc

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:06 IST
Savarkar biopic attempt to distort history: Forward Bloc

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) on Friday alleged that a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar by actor Randeep Hooda was an attempt to distort history to ''satisfy the interests'' of the Sangh Parivar.

The Left party asserted that the claim in the teaser, which has been recently released, that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by Savarkar was untrue.

''The teaser of the bio-picture on V D Savarkar released by actor Randeep Hooda is an attempt to distort the history and to satiate the interests of the Sangh Parivar,'' AIFB general secretary G Devarajan said in a statement.

He claimed there is ''absolutely no similarity'' between Netaji and Savarkar in terms of ideology, outlook and methods of action.

''Savarkar's ideology was diametrically opposite to that of Netaji,'' Devarajan said.

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar was trying to appropriate revolutionary national leaders as its own, the AIFB leader claimed that a section of filmmakers was facilitating such efforts by making propaganda films.

He alleged that the teaser of the film on Savarkar indicates that the biopic belongs to the same genre.

''The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges upon the makers of the film to withdraw all comments and narrations involving the comparison between revolutionary heroes and V D Savarkar,'' Devarajan said.

Hooda plays the title role in his directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on the Hindutva ideologue.

Following the release of the teaser of the film, the actor tweeted, ''The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023