‘Mahabharat’ actor Gufi Paintal hospitalised
Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni Mama in epic TV show Mahabharat, has been hospitalised here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable, Hiten told PTI. Hence, he was admitted to the hospital about seven to 10 days ago.
- Country:
- India
Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni Mama' in epic TV show "Mahabharat", has been hospitalised here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. The 80-year-old actor had been admitted at the hospital in suburban Andheri for more than a week. ''He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,'' Hiten told PTI. Actor-singer Tina Ghai, who is the chairperson of the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Care Committee and Welfare Trust, also said that Paintal is stable. ''He has multiple health issues, including heart, kidney, and other age-related health issues. Hence, he was admitted to the hospital about seven to 10 days ago. I visit him regularly. He is stable,'' she told PTI. In addition to "Mahabharat", Paintal has featured in Hindi films such as "Sharmaji Namkeen", "Suhaag", "Dillagi", and television shows "CID" and "Hello Inspector".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Angad Bedi to be seen in Hindi adaptation of K-drama 'Suspicious Partner'
Eagle Home Entertainments To Release Telugu Blockbuster 'Tees Maar Khan' On Its Official YouTube Channel in Hindi Dubbed Version
Indore CA Duo Launches Law Legends: India's First App Simplifying Income Tax and GST Acts in Hindi Videos
Second edition of India-Saudi Joint Naval Exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi 23 concludes
Irrfan would have got an Oscar if Hollywood films were made in Hindi, says Sutapa Sikdar