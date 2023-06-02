"It was an incredible memory to experience solace in the chaos": Divya Agarwal on exploring Varanasi

Actor Divya Agarwal has been shooting in the holy town of Varanasi for her upcoming web show. She has been spending the majority of her time at the Ghats, savouring the regional cuisine and enjoying all that the area has to offer. Speaking of the same Divya shared, "I have been shooting here in Varanasi for my upcoming web show. Apart from working, I am spending some time exploring the city. It was an incredible memory to experience solace in the chaos. From boat rides on the Ghat to enjoying the local delicacies,I loved everything about the city. Now I know why my father said 'Banaras jaisi jagah kahi nahi'."

Previously, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her father and her fiance while having the best time of her life in Varanasi. She wrote in the caption, "After my dad passed away, I was really disconnected from God. I still remember how as a family we used to go and do all the mandir darshan around us.. @apurva.insta you connected me to god and life again n now I want to see every temple and just count blessings... Varanasi has such a beautiful place in my heart... dad always said- Banaras jaisi jagah kahi nahi n now I know... love my life"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya is known for a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut. (ANI)

