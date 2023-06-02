Left Menu

"It was an incredible memory to experience solace in the chaos": Divya Agarwal on exploring Varanasi

Actor Divya Agarwal has been shooting in the holy town of Varanasi for her upcoming web show. She has been spending the majority of her time at the Ghats, savouring the regional cuisine and enjoying all that the area has to offer.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:42 IST
"It was an incredible memory to experience solace in the chaos": Divya Agarwal on exploring Varanasi
Divya Agarwal (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Divya Agarwal has been shooting in the holy town of Varanasi for her upcoming web show. She has been spending the majority of her time at the Ghats, savouring the regional cuisine and enjoying all that the area has to offer. Speaking of the same Divya shared, "I have been shooting here in Varanasi for my upcoming web show. Apart from working, I am spending some time exploring the city. It was an incredible memory to experience solace in the chaos. From boat rides on the Ghat to enjoying the local delicacies,I loved everything about the city. Now I know why my father said 'Banaras jaisi jagah kahi nahi'."

Previously, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her father and her fiance while having the best time of her life in Varanasi. She wrote in the caption, "After my dad passed away, I was really disconnected from God. I still remember how as a family we used to go and do all the mandir darshan around us.. @apurva.insta you connected me to god and life again n now I want to see every temple and just count blessings... Varanasi has such a beautiful place in my heart... dad always said- Banaras jaisi jagah kahi nahi n now I know... love my life"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya is known for a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023