Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earns Rs 5.49 core on day one

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has minted Rs 5.49 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said Saturday.Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, the film debuted in theatres countrywide on Friday.Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films shared the movies day one net box office collection in a poster on its social media handles.Kapil aur Somya sahparivaar macha rahe hain box-office par dhoom

Updated: 03-06-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:02 IST
''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has minted Rs 5.49 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said Saturday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of ''Luka Chuppi'' and ''Mimi'' fame, the film debuted in theatres countrywide on Friday.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films shared the movie's day one net box office collection in a poster on its social media handles.

''Kapil aur Somya sahparivaar macha rahe hain box-office par dhoom! This wouldn't have been possible without your pyaar,'' the studio wrote in the caption.

Set in Indore, ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'' is a romantic-comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a divorce. Co-produced by Jio Studios, the film also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

