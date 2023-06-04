Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Theatre in democratic Taiwan stages Hong Kong play about Tiananmen square

A Taiwan theatre is showcasing a Hong Kong play about Tiananmen Square to mark the 34th anniversary of the crackdown in Beijing, saying almost as much about shrinking freedoms in the former British colony as it does about the 1989 bloodshed. Taiwan's Shinehouse theatre group, with the support of rights group Amnesty International, is putting on six performances of "35th of May" in Taipei from June 2-4. The play is about parents grieving for their son killed in Tiananmen Square.

Netflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package

Netflix Inc shareholders on Thursday withheld their support for the company's executive pay package, in a non-binding vote that followed a call by striking Hollywood writers to reject the proposed 2023 compensation. The Writers Guild of America West had urged investors to vote against the compensation offered to Netflix's top executives, arguing such a vote would be "inappropriate" during the strike, which has entered its fifth week.

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood actors before labor talks

A search for Wes Anderson on YouTube turns up trailers that the famed director with a distinctive style appears to have made for adaptations of "Star Wars," "Harry Potter" and "The Lord of the Rings" featuring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and other stars. Artificial intelligence allowed people with no real actors and far smaller resources than major Hollywood studios to generate the fake movie trailers, feeding debate on the issue that will be on the bargaining table when the SAG-AFTRA actors union begins labor talks with studios on June 7.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people. For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

Federal judge disqualifies himself from hearing Disney lawsuit

A federal judge on Thursday disqualified himself from hearing Walt Disney Co's civil suit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials, citing a small financial interest in the company by a relative. Disney sued DeSantis in late April, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Disney World theme park, intensifying a battle between the global entertainment giant and the governor, who is now seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Disney removes some produced content from its direct-to-consumer services

Walt Disney Co said on Friday that it has removed certain produced content from its direct-to-consumer (DTC) services and will record a related $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third-quarter financial statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)