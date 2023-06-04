Son reunites with father while serving food to poor

A 13-year-old boy reunited with his father after a decade while serving food to the poor during a food distribution event organised by an organisation in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

The father, identified as Tinku Verma, was allegedly arrested by police following the mysterious death of his wife in 2013, was sitting in a queue to have free food on Friday afternoon. Incidentally, his son Shivam was serving food. The son saw him and found the bearded face resembled his father.

Meanwhile, the father also recognized his son, who had been handed over to Divine Omkar Mission, a non-profit organisation for orphaned, abandoned and marginal poor children, by administration officials after his arrest. Then, Shivam was just three years old.

Both father and son hugged each other and they broke down into tears. The emotional scene drew the attention of the manager of the organisation Rajesh Negi.

Negi said that administrative officials had handed over Shivam to the organisation, as his father had been arrested by police following the death of his mother. ''There was no one to take care of the little boy,'' he said.

He added that Shivam is now a student of class-8, who studies in the school-run by the organisation.

''He often takes part in food distribution service of the organisation, which helped him to meet his father after a decade,'' Negi said.

Shivam's father currently lives in the Vikas Nagar locality of Ramgarh town and runs an autorickshaw to eke out a living.

Negi said that Shivam was handed over to his father after furnishing all official formalities.

''I never thought I will meet my father again in my life. Meeting him is not less than a divine gift for me,'' said Shivam. He also said that he would miss the Divine Omkar Mission where he spent his childhood.

His father also thanked the organisation for taking care of his son for the last ten years.

