PM Modi pays tributes to actor Sulochana Latkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to noted actor Sulochana Latkar, who died on Sunday, saying her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations.

''The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Latkar died following a prolonged illness, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94.

A well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, she started her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.

