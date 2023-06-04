Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to actor Sulochana Latkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to noted actor Sulochana Latkar, who died on Sunday, saying her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations.The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:28 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to actor Sulochana Latkar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to noted actor Sulochana Latkar, who died on Sunday, saying her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations.

''The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Latkar died following a prolonged illness, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94.

A well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, she started her career in the 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023