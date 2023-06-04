Loved mother of Bollywood, Sulochana Latkar is no more

Who can forget the caring and loving mother of Bollywood? Sulochana Latkar, a name which somewhere became synonymous with the role, especially in the era of the 70s and 80s. Unfortunately, the veteran actor passed away on June 4, leaving behind many of her memorable performances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing away of a veteran actor. He wrote in his tweet that she has left a "big void".

He wrote, "The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti." Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village of Chikodi taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka, she made her acting debut in 1946. 'Sasurvas' in 1946, 'Vahinichya Bangdya', 'Meeth Bhakar', 'Sangtye Aika', 'Laxmi Ali Ghara', 'Moti Manse', 'Jivacha Sakha', 'Pativrata', 'Sukhache Sobti', 'Bhaubheej', 'Akashganga', and 'Dhakti Jau' were among the Marathi films in which she starred as the lead actress from 1946 to 1961. Throughout her career in Hindi cinema, she frequently appeared opposite Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor, and Ashok Kumar.

She worked with Bollywood stars like Sunil Dutt in 'Heera', 'Jhoola', 'Ek Phool Char Kante', 'Sujata', 'Chirag', 'Reshma Aur Shera', among other movies. Apart from him, she was seen with Dev Anand in 'Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai', 'Pyar Mohabbat', 'Duniya', and many more. Since 1969, she has frequently worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like 'Dil Daulat Duniya', 'Bahraon Ke Sapne', 'Doli', and others. Among many roles that she portrayed on-screen, the seasoned actor was loved and appreciated for bringing out the traits of a mother in the most effective manner on-screen.

Latkar was awarded the Padma Shri Award, in 1999. In 2004, she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. She received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award from the Maharashtra government in 2009. While recalling her performance in a Marathi film, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has recalled her acting skills and tweeted, "Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered"

Madhuri said that she was among the most loved and graceful actresses of Bollywood. "The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema," wrote Riteish Deshmukh on his Twitter handle while paying his tribute to the late actor.

Indeed, the late actor has left an everlasting impact with many of her performances like playing Charumati Chowdhury in Bimal Roy's classic creation 'Sujata' starring Nutan and Sunil Dutt or Laxmi of the 1964 film 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela'. Many of her other notable roles also include Shakuntala of the 1966 movie 'Devar' which also featured actors like Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Deven Verma and Shashikala Her other best known films include 'Nai Roshni', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aaye Milan Ki Bela', 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin', 'Majboor', 'Gora Aur Kala', 'Devar', 'Bandini', 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Talaash' and 'Azaad'.

Although the actor left her work has created such an impact on the minds of movie lovers that they will always keep watching them on-screen. Her funeral will take place on June 5. (ANI)

