Isha Talwar excited for 'Mirzapur 3'

Actor Isha Talwar is all excited about 'Mirzapur 3' and shared her experience working in this new season.

Isha Talwar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Isha Talwar is all excited about 'Mirzapur 3' and shared her experience working in this new season. 'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The makers are yet to announce the release date although it's confirmed that the show will be out this year. Isha revealed that 'Mirzapur 3' is a beast of its own with crazy amounts of twists and turns, it's a spice recipe of revenge - family dramas.

Talking about her experience Isha said, "Madhuri Yadav as we already saw in season 2 had almost snatched power towards the end from Kaleem bhaiya essayed the wonderful Panjak tripathi for reasons best known to her. When you take on such an important character in the show, please accept nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ!" The actor plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In season 3 she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya's widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta to avenge her husband's death.

She was recently seen in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel, and is supported by her daughters-in-law - Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan. The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Jimit Trivedi. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

