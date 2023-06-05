Marriott, Chalet Hotels launch all-women operated Westin in Hyderabad

Westin Hotels and Resorts, a part of Marriott Bonvoy, and Chalet Hotels on Monday announced the opening of Westin Hyderabad Hitec city.

The 168-key hotel is an all-women operated hotel, making it the first-of-its-kind not only within the city but also within the entire Chalet Hotels and Marriott International portfolio across South Asia, according to a statement.

This is Marriott's second Westin property in Hyderabad.

''This hotel will be launched by an all-women team. This groundbreaking initiative is a beacon of empowerment, reflecting our vision for a more inclusive and forward-thinking hospitality industry,'' Chalet Hotels Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

