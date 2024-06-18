Left Menu

Premier League Kickoff: Exciting Fixtures Await with Manchester City, Chelsea & More

Manchester City begins their fifth straight title defence against Chelsea on Aug. 18. Chelsea's new manager, Enzo Maresca, brings unique insights as a former Pep Guardiola assistant. Manchester United hosts Fulham on Aug. 16, while Arsenal faces Wolverhampton on Aug. 17. Ipswich Town returns after 22 years to face Liverpool.

Manchester City begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Aug. 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday. Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City's youth team.

FA Cup winners Manchester United host Fulham in the first match of the season on Aug. 16 while last season's league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on Aug. 17. Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.

Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions, host Liverpool in an early kick-off on Aug. 17. The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.

