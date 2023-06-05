Manoj Bajpayee shares worst criticism he got from his wife

Left Menu

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his works in films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Kaun?', 'Shool', 'Raajneeti', and 'Aligarh' talked about the worst criticism his wife, Shabana Raza gave him about his work on the chat-based reality show, 'By Invite Only', hosted by Renil Abraham. He also spoke about his professional and personal life and how different platforms are available for actors.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:56 IST
Manoj Bajpayee(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his work in films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Kaun?', 'Shool', 'Raajneeti', and 'Aligarh', talked about the worst criticism his wife, Shabana Raza gave him about his work on the chat-based reality show, 'By Invite Only', hosted by Renil Abraham. He also spoke about his professional and personal life and how different platforms are available for actors. When Renil asked him about the worst criticism that his wife gave him, Manoj replied, "Let me tell you that you are orthodox, you are bad and please don't do these kinds of films in the future. If you have done it for money, I would prefer to stay on the road rather than see you do these films."

He also spoke about how the spectrum of the media industry has spread on different platforms. 'The Family Man' actor added, "Renil, nowadays there are so many stars, one is a film star, then there are satellite stars, then the OTT star and then YouTube stars are there, like you yourself."

'By Invite Only', hosted by Renil Abraham, is a talk show produced by Zoom Studios and is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

