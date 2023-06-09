Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Oh My God 2' to release in August

Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday.Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter. The date is locked OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:56 IST
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Oh My God 2' to release in August
  • Country:
  • India

''Oh My God 2'', starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday.

Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter. ''The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!'' the post read. Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically-acclaimed movie ''Road To Sangam'', has written and directed the movie.

''Samrat Prithviraj'' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached to the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer.

The first ''Oh My God'' movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Kumar.

''Oh My God 2'' is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023