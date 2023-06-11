Left Menu

2 news channel employees killed in road crash in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people working for a television news channel died on Sunday allegedly after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck here, police said.

The incident took place at around 7.45 am on a stretch in Sector 62 that leads to the Elevated Road, under Sector 24 police station limits, they said.

“The injured were sent to the private Kailash Hospital where both succumbed during treatment. The duo has been identified as Manoj Kumar (45) and Gaurav (38), both residents of Ghaziabad,” police said in a statement.

The pick-up truck involved in the crash has been impounded while its driver is absconding, they said.

''Of the two motorcycle riders, only one was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident,'' an official said.

The deceased worked for a private Hindi TV news channel located in Film City in Sector 16A of Noida, one of their colleagues said.

