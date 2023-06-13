Two children found dead, father in critical condition in temple town Guruvayoor

Two children, aged 14 and eight, were found dead while their father was found critical with his wrist slit in a hotel room at Guruvayoor near here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Wayanad native Chandrashekharan and his two daughters took a room near the temple here yesterday night.

''Since they failed to check out after 2 PM, the hotel staff checked the room and found the children,'' police told PTI.

One child was found hanging while another was found dead, purportedly due to consumption of poison, police said, adding that their father was found unconscious inside the bathroom with his wrist slit. He too had consumed some sort of poison and has been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Police suspect that the family was depressed after his wife died recently which allegedly led them to take such extreme steps.

