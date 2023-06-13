Left Menu

Two children found dead, father in critical condition in temple town Guruvayoor

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:51 IST
Two children found dead, father in critical condition in temple town Guruvayoor
  • Country:
  • India

Two children, aged 14 and eight, were found dead while their father was found critical with his wrist slit in a hotel room at Guruvayoor near here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Wayanad native Chandrashekharan and his two daughters took a room near the temple here yesterday night.

''Since they failed to check out after 2 PM, the hotel staff checked the room and found the children,'' police told PTI.

One child was found hanging while another was found dead, purportedly due to consumption of poison, police said, adding that their father was found unconscious inside the bathroom with his wrist slit. He too had consumed some sort of poison and has been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Police suspect that the family was depressed after his wife died recently which allegedly led them to take such extreme steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023