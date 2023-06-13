Unable to bear husband's death, woman dies by suicide with two daughters

A 55-year old woman and her two daughters allegedly died by suicide here reportedly after going into depression due to demise of her husband in April this year, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and her two daughters—aged 29 and 30, were found hanging in different rooms in their house in Bowenpally area on Tuesday morning by a relative, they said.

The woman's husband died on April 4 due to ill health and since then she and her two daughters went into depression. On 10th day of funeral ceremony of her husband the woman and her daughters had tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills and insulin injection, but they were later counselled, police said.

Subsequently, a relative took care of the woman and his daughters.

On Tuesday morning, the relative (complainant) visited the woman's house and rang the bell, but after getting no response he called the house-owner and with his help broke the kitchen door and to enter the place. He found his aunt hanging from a fan in mini hall and her daughters hanging in the waiting hall and in the bedroom, police said.

After being informed about the incident, a police team reached the scene, and found a suicide note which purportedly stated that no one was responsible for their death.

A case was registered, police added.

