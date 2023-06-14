Left Menu

'Fukrey 3' set for release on December 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:45 IST
'Fukrey 3' set for release on December 1
The third part of the popular comedy franchise "Fukrey" will be released in theatres on December 1.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of "Fukrey 3" on Twitter on Tuesday night.

''The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you with more laughter, jugaad and fukrapanti. #Fukrey3,'' read the tweet.

Threequel was previously set for release on September 7.

The buddy comedy film franchise started with 2013's ''Fukrey'' and was followed by a 2017 sequel, titled ''Fukrey Returns''.

It chronicles the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

The movie series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.

''Fukrey 3'' is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the first two parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

