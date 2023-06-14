Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'The Great Indian Rescue' to hit theatres in October

Actor Akshay Kumars next feature film The Great Indian Rescue will release on October 5, the makers announced Wednesday.Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:50 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'The Great Indian Rescue' to hit theatres in October
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshay Kumar's next feature film ''The Great Indian Rescue'' will release on October 5, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. A resident of Amritsar, Gill received several awards for his act of bravery. He died in 2019 at the age of 80.

''The Great Indian Rescue'' marks a reunion of Kumar and Chopra after they featured together in 2019's ''Kesari''.

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who had previously directed Akshay's 2016 movie "Rustom".

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023