Left Menu

Cycling-Britain's Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category

Britain's Cycling Time Trials (CTT) banned transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Wednesday, while renaming the men's category to 'open' to "promote inclusivity and fair competition" in the sport.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:19 IST
Cycling-Britain's Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category

Britain's Cycling Time Trials (CTT) banned transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Wednesday, while renaming the men's category to 'open' to "promote inclusivity and fair competition" in the sport. Cyclists hoping to compete in the female category must be assigned female at birth, cannot have undergone male puberty and must have a testosterone level below 2.5 nmol/L if tested.

The newly formed open category will be for male athletes, transgender women and men and non-binary individuals. "The Board of CTT will create a new body - a Gender Tribunal, to decide gender eligibility issues and provide sensitive guidance to those affected by this policy," said CTT, the governing body for time trials in England, Scotland and Wales.

CTT's decision comes weeks after British Cycling announced a similar policy. "Here at CTT, we are committed to the promotion of inclusivity and a fair competition in sport. This decision underpins these such values and shows our collective support for women's sport," CTT chair Andrea Parish said.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) allows transgender women with reduced testosterone to take part in female events. The ruling body is due announce results of a policy review in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023