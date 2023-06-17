Left Menu

Kendall Jenner steps out with rapper Bad Bunny for shopping

The supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny were spotted together in California on Thursday, People reported.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny were spotted together in California on Thursday, People reported. Jenner beamed as she and Bad Bunny strolled down the sidewalk together, dressed in a white cropped tank top and matching high-waisted jeans cinched with a thin burgundy belt. A pair of white Adidas trainers, oval-framed sunglasses and a bright red tote bag completed the model's fashionable ensemble, according to People.

Bad Bunny also opted for a monochrome look, wearing a matching light brown hooded jumper and trousers, as well as a pair of black trainers. He added a pop of colour to his ensemble by wearing a bright green baseball cap backwards. The couple's most recent outing follows their earlier this month appearance at a brunch in Beverly Hills while dressed in coordinating earth-toned outfits.

While neither has addressed their relationship publicly, a source told PEOPLE exclusively in May that the 818 Tequila founder and musician were getting more serious. "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.", the source said of The Kardashians star.

According to the insider, "It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now." "He spends time with her friends, and she spends time with his. It's more of a relationship now," said the insider, adding, "Kendall doesn't see anyone else. She has a thing for him."

Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumours when they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February. According to TMZ, the couple was on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. (ANI)

