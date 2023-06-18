Left Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Fubar' renewed for new season

Netflix on Saturday announced the second season of Arnold's show 'Fubar'.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:57 IST
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
There's good news for veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's fans. Netflix on Saturday announced the second season of Arnold's show 'Fubar'.

The update was shared at Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Fans expressed excitement about the new season on social media.

"Wow...can't wait," a social media user commented. "Fubar is Arnold's one of the best projects," another one wrote.

'Fubar' stars Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency. They're forced into a reluctant partnership in the action comedy created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion). The series premiered on May 25 and became Netflix's most-watched show for that week. Since its release, it has amassed 219 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the streamer's internal metrics.

Along with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, Fubar's cast includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio. More details regarding the second season are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

