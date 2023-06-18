Left Menu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker expecting first child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:32 IST
Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are set to welcome their first child.

Kardashian announced the pregnancy with a 'Travis I'm pregnant' sign at a concert by Barker's band Blink-182 at the Los Angeles stop as part of their World Tour 2023/2024 at BMO Stadium, according to website Entertainment Weekly.

The surprise pregnancy reveal was also a nod to one of Blink-182's most iconic music videos. It is a callback to the band's 1999 music video for ''All the Small Things.'' Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, went public with their relationship in 2021 and got married in May 2022, first legally with a small Santa Barbara ceremony before an intimate wedding in Italy a few days later.

Kardashian has three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick.

Barker shares two children Landon (19) and Alabama (17) with former wife, actor Shanna Moakler.

The marriage is Kardashian's first and Barker's third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

