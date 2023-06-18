New Pixar film 'Elemental' opens weak for Disney

Pixar's new animated movie "Elemental" debuted with $30 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The opening fell shy of box office forecasts and ranked among the lowest ever for a film from Pixar, the acclaimed animation studio behind "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo" and other classics.

