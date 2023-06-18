Left Menu

New Pixar film 'Elemental' opens weak for Disney

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 20:55 IST
Pixar's new animated movie "Elemental" debuted with $30 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The opening fell shy of box office forecasts and ranked among the lowest ever for a film from Pixar, the acclaimed animation studio behind "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo" and other classics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

