Yoga Day: MoS Lekhi to lead yoga session at Purana Qila in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will lead a yoga session at Purana Qila in Delhi on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day, officials said on Monday.

The event aims to promote the ''significance of yoga in connecting with our cultural heritage and enhancing overall well-being'', they said.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, is organising this special yoga session at Purana Qila, a senior ASI official said.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, will be leading the celebrations of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the historic Purana Qila, he said.

