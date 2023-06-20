Left Menu

Maha: Woman MLA slaps civic engineer, video goes viral

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:38 IST
Maha: Woman MLA slaps civic engineer, video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a woman legislator from Thane district of Maharashtra slapping a civic engineer in public view has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain abusing two engineers of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation over razing some structures which resulted in the occupants, including children, staying on roads ahead of monsoon.

Jain questioned how could the engineers raze structures and asked them to produce Government Resolution (GR).

Jain could not be reached for comments. A text message seeking the reaction of MBMC commissioner Dileep Dhole evoked no response.

Jain, a former BJP mayor, won the 2019 polls as an Independent.

She supports the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023