Ricky Kej gives credit to PM Modi for popularising Yoga globally

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga globally. He expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi and shared his new music video on his Twitter handle.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:17 IST
Ricky Kej (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga globally. He expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi and shared his new music video on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga :-)Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji for popularizing #Yoga globally, through this day. Watch my brand new music video, collaboration with sound-healers at SVARAM. Many musical instruments, all created by them! SHARE this video to celebrate #YogaDay!"

Kej will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarter which will be led by PM Modi on June 21. He told ANI, "Yoga has gained strong prominence worldwide because of PM Modi. This year, Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York will be extra special because PM Modi is leading everyone. I am thrilled to attend World Yoga Day tomorrow."

With the use of multiple instruments, the music video is soothing to ears and well-complement the theme. It takes the listener close to nature and serenity. Ricky is a three-times Grammy Award-winner music composer and environmentalist, who started off his career as a keyboardist and later came up with many albums and collaborated with numerous artists. Ricky Kej won the award for 'Divine Tides' as he was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

