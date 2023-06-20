Left Menu

Uzbek national found dead at Delhi home

A 30-year-old Uzbek national was pronounced dead at a hospital here after being brought to the facility in an unresponsive state, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:39 IST
A 30-year-old Uzbek national was pronounced dead at a hospital here after being brought to the facility in an unresponsive state, police said on Tuesday. They said information was received from AIIMS, New Delhi, regarding the admission of the Uzbekistani woman around 8.30 am on June 17. She was brought to the facility by two other Uzbek women, police added.

They said no foul play is suspected in the matter but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination is done once her family arrives in India on Friday.

The woman was identified as Mushtariy.

A senior police officer said no external injury was found on her body and no signs of frothing from the mouth were found at the time of examination of the body.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer said.

