'Chandramukhi 2' team wraps production
The production of Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is complete, the makers have announced.Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasus comedy horror film Chandramukhi 2005.Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up movie, shared the update on its official Twitter account on Tuesday night.And...
The production of ''Chandramukhi 2'', starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is complete, the makers have announced.
Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film ''Chandramukhi'' (2005).
Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up movie, shared the update on its official Twitter account on Tuesday night.
''And... Cut! Chandramukhi 2 shooting has officially packed up. We can't contain our excitement for fans to experience it on the big screen. #Chandramukhi2 #CM2,'' the production house said in the tweet.
Vasu is returning to the director's chair for ''Chandramukhi 2'' and Oscar winner M M Keeravani has composed music for the film.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)