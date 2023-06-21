Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff participate in Yoga Day event

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Jackie Shroff participated in an International Yoga Day event at the former's acting school, Whistling Woods International, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on the significance of Yoga, Ghai, who was the helmer of several cult Bollywood hits such as 'Karma', 'Saudagar' and 'Ram Lakhan', among others, said, "Yoga originated in India and we need to pass on the lessons that we have acquired to our future generations. We are teaching our students about the value and significance of Yoga. Since Yoga derives its origins from India, it is something that we must impart to our children.."

Ghai said, "When we were young, we used to believe that yoga was only practised by yogis or the elderly and we need not practise it. But when I was around 15 or 20, my mother told me how vital it was, saying, 'You want to work in a creative field, so yoga is more crucial for you'." "I have been practising Yoga continuously since I was 22 years old. It has allowed me to work 12 hours a day. We are fortunate to have been born in a country where Yoga originated. Therefore, every year, we explain the significance of this day to our Whistling Woods students," he added.

Two video songs on Yoga composed by Ghai were also screened at the event. Jackie Shroff shared his views on Yoga, saying, "Yoga unites people. Children should be taught this practice."

On the work front, Subhash Ghai is now stepping into the world of television after directing some of the biggest Bollywood hits. (ANI)

