PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:57 IST
Easier keeping spoilers for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' than 'Game of Thrones', says Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke Image Credit: ANI
Actor Emilia Clarke says it was ''easier'' to keep important plot details under wraps for her new Marvel Studios show ''Secret Invasion'' than the cult series ''Game of Thrones''.

The British star, who shot to global fame for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO series ''Game of Thrones'', is set to make foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ''Secret Invasion''.

''I'll tell you what, it's so much easier now because whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, 'Dude, Marvel. I can't say anything.' That's just what I kept saying over and over again,'' Clarke told the Entertainment Weekly website about keeping the spoilers secret.

In the latest Marvel series, the 36-year-old plays G'iah, the daughter of Talos, (Ben Mendelsohn) the leader of a Skrull sect and an ally of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

Clarke also recalled that David Benioff and Dan Weiss, showrunners of ''Game of Thrones'', had once told her that they took a leaf out of Marvel's book about protecting the spoilers.

''When we were doing 'Game of Thrones', when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened. I was chatting with David and Dan and they were like, 'Marvel. We're just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel's doing, we just want to do that.' ''So that became, you don't print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage (who played Tyrion Lannister) being like, 'I need it on paper! I can't learn my lines without it being on paper!''' she added.

''Secret Invasion'' also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

