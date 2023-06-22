Left Menu

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta exits new Netflix movie after #MeToo allegations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, known for starring in Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Narcos Mexico, has announced his departure from the upcoming movie Fiesta en la Madriguera in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.Mexican musician and activist Mara Elena Rios had accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the actor a sexual predator.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:04 IST
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta exits new Netflix movie after #MeToo allegations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, known for starring in ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' and ''Narcos: Mexico'', has announced his departure from the upcoming movie ''Fiesta en la Madriguera'' in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Mexican musician and activist María Elena Rios had accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the actor a "sexual predator". Huerta has denied the allegations.

In a statement, obtained by American news outlet Deadline, Huerta said he has exited the Netflix project as he doesn't want the movie and the team to suffer because of him.

''Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film 'Fiesta en la Madriguera'.

''It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation," he said.

''Fiesta en la Madriguera'' is set to be directed by Manolo Caro and written by Nicolas Giacobone. The film's cast also include Raul Briones, Teresa Ruiz, Alfredo Gatica, Mercedes Hernandez, Pierre Louis and Lizeth Selene.

Huerta was most recently seen in Marvel Studios' ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', in which he played the role of Namor.

His upcoming project is Netflix's series ''El Elegido'' (The Chosen One) opposite Dianna Agron and Bobby Luhnow. The show was previewed at the Tudum global fan festival and is set to be released in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023