'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta exits new Netflix movie after #MeToo allegations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, known for starring in ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' and ''Narcos: Mexico'', has announced his departure from the upcoming movie ''Fiesta en la Madriguera'' in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Mexican musician and activist María Elena Rios had accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the actor a "sexual predator". Huerta has denied the allegations.

In a statement, obtained by American news outlet Deadline, Huerta said he has exited the Netflix project as he doesn't want the movie and the team to suffer because of him.

''Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film 'Fiesta en la Madriguera'.

''It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation," he said.

''Fiesta en la Madriguera'' is set to be directed by Manolo Caro and written by Nicolas Giacobone. The film's cast also include Raul Briones, Teresa Ruiz, Alfredo Gatica, Mercedes Hernandez, Pierre Louis and Lizeth Selene.

Huerta was most recently seen in Marvel Studios' ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', in which he played the role of Namor.

His upcoming project is Netflix's series ''El Elegido'' (The Chosen One) opposite Dianna Agron and Bobby Luhnow. The show was previewed at the Tudum global fan festival and is set to be released in August.

